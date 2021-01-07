School meals programme to continue during school closures

It has been confirmed that funding for the School Meals Programme will remain in place during the current period of school closures.

This mirrors the arrangements that were in place during the school closures in 2020, when the majority of schools in the School Meals Programme continued to provide food to children, largely through the home delivery of food parcels by suppliers.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD said:

“As Minister for Social Protection, I recognise the importance of the school meals programme as a support for school-going children. I would like to re-assure parents that the funding for school meals will continue to enable children to receive food while schools are closed.”

The arrangements will not change from when schools closed previously: namely that the schools may continue to avail of the funding and they may continue to provide food consistent with normal funding terms and conditions. Schools must ensure that they continue to satisfy all public health guidelines.