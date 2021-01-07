Business reacts to latest Covid restriction measures

Ibec, the group that represents Irish business, has said that exhaustive efforts must be made by everyone to ensure that the latest wave of Covid restrictions are effective in addressing the health crisis facing the country and that this is the last lockdown.

Ibec CEO Danny McCoy said: “The business community supports the Government’s call for a collective effort in suppressing the rising number of Covid cases and will play its part in this endeavour. This includes facilitating the need for non-essential workers to work from home.

“The speed by which vaccines are rolled out will be central to efforts to tackle the health crisis. Once again, Ibec is calling on Government to urgently and collectively work with business to expedite the widespread rollout of Covid vaccines and promote a greater role for speedier and cost-effective Antigen testing.

“The exceptional performance of the overall economy over the past 12 months, as reflected in yesterday’s Exchequer Figures, highlights that Government has the necessary resources to support those sectors which are continuing to bear the heaviest burden of the ongoing restrictions.”