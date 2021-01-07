Glenties Municipal District (MD) meetings expected to go online

In a trend that is likely to be reciprocated in other parts of the county, Glenties Municipal District will meet next Tuesday, but only to confirm that future meetings for the forseeable future will be held online, as a result of new Covid-19 regulations that have been augmented this week and over the Christmas period.

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District of Donegal County Council in consultation with members has decided that the scheduled Municipal District meeting scheduled for next Tuesday, January 12 at 11am in the Dungloe Public Service Centre will be attended by a quorum and meeting administrator, with a single agenda item, to revise standing orders to facilitate future online meetings of the MD.

All local councillors will be notifed of the decision of the members decision in relation to the date of the online meeting.