Warning issued for low temperatures and ice

Met Éireann has issued a warning for low temperatures and ice with temperatures to drop to -4 degrees overnight.
The forecaster has issued a status yellow warning for Ireland. The warning is for minimum temperatures of zero to minus 4 degrees with ice forming on untreated surfaces.
The warning will be in place from 5pm on Thursday to 11am on Friday.
