Donegal IFA chairperson optimistic about post-Brexit farming

An upbeat Brendan McLaughlin, County Chairperson of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), said he was always confident there would be no hard border on the island of Ireland, post-Brexit.

However, he called for the “unreal” quantity of Brexit-related paperwork and bureaucracy currently facing Irish farmers and hauliers to be minimised as quickly as possible.

Speaking to Donegal Live at the beginning of the first post-Brexit working week, Mr McLaughlin said: “The Brexit vote took place four years ago and everybody was biting their nails and wondering if there was their going to be a deal or no deal, between Britain and the EU.

“But, the way things are, it was written into the Good Friday Agreement (1998), in relation to the North of Ireland, that there was never going to be a border. I have stuck to that position over the past four years and, lo and behold, what happened, no border, an agreement but no border.

“When US president-elect Joe Biden said in November he did not want to see a “guarded border” in Ireland, that just copper-fastened everything for myself,” said Brendan McLaughlin.

Speaking to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, Mr Biden said: “We do not want a guarded border. We want to make sure. We worked too hard to get Ireland worked out. The idea of having the Border North South once again being closed – it's just not right. We have to keep the border open.”

Brendan McLaughlin described the fact there was no post-Brexit border on the island of Ireland as a “great achievement”.

He continued: “After all, we have people in their workplaces in the North, who live in Donegal and they are crossing back and forward every day. It is everyday life here. I am from the the North myself, even though I have been 40 years farming in Donegal and I go up and down regularly to see my brothers and would have gone up and down in the past to see my late mother. I count it as all the one.

“I think it [Northern Ireland Protocol] is a great thing. Northern Ireland does not believe it is well but, I can tell you, it is nearly the best country in the world at the minute, as a result of what it has got.

“It has free access everywhere. It can export into Britain without any tariffs and farmers in Inishowen and wider Donegal can do the same now because of the agreement. The EU and Britain had a deal at the finish up and there may be problems down the line, no question about that, but I think we are very lucky and it is very good to have got what we have got,” said Brendan McLaughlin.

The Northern Ireland Protocol took effect on January 1, 2021. It covered several issues affecting the North, including trade in goods.

The principal purpose of the Protocol was to avoid a customs or regulatory border on the island of Ireland. Effectively, the North remains within the scope of the EU rules in relation to customs and regulations affecting goods. The key rights to trade with the North and the right of traders in the North to trade with the EU are preserved in relation to goods. Accordingly, any restrictions and hidden barriers to such trade are automatically invalidated.

According to Brendan McLaughlin, the only extra costs to farmers in Inishowen and wider Donegal, exporting into Britain, is associated with the extra paperwork.

He said: “The post-Brexit red tape, paperwork and bureaucracy is unreal. I would call on all farm organisation stakeholders, the Department, civil servants and customs, to get around the table and talk common sense.

“We need a common sense approach to all this paperwork because it is costing time and time costs money, lorries, haulage, time and frustration.

“For the last 20 years we were in the EU and we were bringing oil in from Derry to Donegal. It was all electronic paperwork. There were no stops or checks, nothing and it all worked.

“The problem is from Britain now. If farmers in Donegal want anything from Britain, it is a bigger problem. If you want to bring live animals from Britain to Northern Ireland, they have to stay there for six months quarantine. Admittedly, we don't know everything yet. Every day is a new day and we are hearing something different but from a farmers perspective, I think we are lucky with the deal that has been achieved,” said Brendan McLaughlin.

Brendan McLaughlin explained the EU is compensating farmers for any loses they may be experiencing post-Brexit.

He said: “This is a very important point to get across. Minister Charlie McConalogue announced recently €100 million was being given to the milk and beef processors to absorb the cost of the paperwork.

“Beef could cost 10 to 12 cents per kilo more because of paperwork and that is what that €100 million was actually for. Regarding milk, paperwork might add one to five cents per litre to the cost of milk. We export 55% of our milk products to Britain and 45% of our beef. The processors now have €100 million to mitigate those costs, so there should be nothing passed back to the farmer on costs or less money for the product.

“I think there should be talks around the table on all of these issues, not to mention the veterinary certificates on animals, going from North to the South, which is going to be another cost.

“Everything goes through a veterinary inspection and that is the hold up as well. We always had to have a veterinary certificate taking animals going from South to North. When farmers were exporting live cattle, they had to go through the mart for the Department of Agriculture inspection, to make sure everything was correct and the paperwork was correct. There is no change really. Everyone is scaremongering. I am a fairly positive person and I would be fairly positive the situation will be sorted out,” said Brendan McLaughlin.

Quality Assurance was the one cloud on Brendan McLaughlin's horizon.

He added: “The Quality Assurance on our beef and the other products produced here is awarded by Bord Bia. We export 45% of our beef, in carcass form, to Britain, with Bord Bia Quality Assurance. Every farmer has to to get that Quality Assurance, which is very difficult to obtain.

“We are always competing with the Red Tractor Quality Assurance scheme in Britain. But now, what is Britain doing? It is going to purchase beef products from countries where Quality Assurance would not be as high a priority or there might be no Quality Assurance.

“So, are consumers in Britain going to stop taking the good quality assurance beef from Ireland and eat the inferior, cheaper meat? What if something goes wrong? What happens to our quality assured beef then? Britain might go elsewhere to purchase cheap beef, cheap imports. It might happen. I hope it doesn't,” said Brendan McLaughlin.

The first post-Brexit shipment of goods went from Rosslare to France on Sunday.

Brendan said that more haulage to Rosslare, which means avoiding Britain, might mean delays and additional costs.

He said: “Any delays are bad. I think Rosslare to France will be a busy route and will mean additional costs. However, if situation settles down, we might get through Britain, easier again. Farmers are feeling the brunt.

“In 2001, there was foot and mouth in Ireland and we had an all Ireland animal health policy. Now, we are in a far more difficult situation because of Covid-19. We need a human health policy around Covid-19, why can we not have the same for the humans as we had for the animals?

“It is Scandalous that they would not agree to that when they agreed to the other. What is the difference? It easier policing an island rather than part of the north and south borders and whatnot. It should have happened at the very beginning.

Everything is out of hand because the South blamed the North and the North blamed the South for covid spreading. They should have worked as one body. However, if we get over Covid-19, I will not worry about Brexit,” concluded Brendan McLaughlin.





