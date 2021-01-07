Gardaí investigate overnight fire at Donegal businesses premises

Gardaí are investigating whether an overnight fire at a Donegal businesses premises was deliberate.

The fire at the premises in the Dungloe Business Park broke out between 12.30am and 1.10am on Thursday.

Gardaí are appealing for information from the public following the fire and are investigating if it was caused maliciously. They are appealing to anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the business park and who may have information to make contact with them.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and may have video footage including dashcam footage relating to the period between midnight and 1am to make contact with them.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Milford garda station on 074-9153060 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.