Donegal's St Columbcille Village included in Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

Donegal's St Columbcille Village is to be included on the initial Covid-19 vaccine roll-out programme.

The development, announced earlier this week, has been welcomed as “positive” by Inishowen Cathaoirleach Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin).

It emerged last week, residents in St Columbcille Village in Clonmany were to be omitted from the initial vaccine roll-out because the National Taskforce-agreed priority groups were people in Long Term Care Facilities, aged over 65, under the divisional lead of Older Person's services.

St Columbcille Village was listed as a mental health facility and, therefore, its residents were not included in the initial Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Doherty said he had welcomed the “prompt verbal response” from John Hayes, Area Manager, HSE Donegal, to his request for St Columbcille Village to be included.

Cllr Doherty added: “In addition, the written response to my initial query about the omission of St Columbcille Village brought a little positive news and hope for 2021 for the residents and staff and their families.

“Siobhan Patten, Acting Head of Service: Health and Well Being, requested nationally that St Columbcille Village be included on the list of initial Covid-19 vaccine sites. I have now received confirmation St Columbcille Village is now to be included on the initial list. This is a very welcome and positive development,” said Cllr Doherty.





