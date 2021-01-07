Contact
Donegal's St Columbcille Village included in Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
Donegal's St Columbcille Village is to be included on the initial Covid-19 vaccine roll-out programme.
The development, announced earlier this week, has been welcomed as “positive” by Inishowen Cathaoirleach Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin).
It emerged last week, residents in St Columbcille Village in Clonmany were to be omitted from the initial vaccine roll-out because the National Taskforce-agreed priority groups were people in Long Term Care Facilities, aged over 65, under the divisional lead of Older Person's services.
St Columbcille Village was listed as a mental health facility and, therefore, its residents were not included in the initial Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.
Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Doherty said he had welcomed the “prompt verbal response” from John Hayes, Area Manager, HSE Donegal, to his request for St Columbcille Village to be included.
Cllr Doherty added: “In addition, the written response to my initial query about the omission of St Columbcille Village brought a little positive news and hope for 2021 for the residents and staff and their families.
“Siobhan Patten, Acting Head of Service: Health and Well Being, requested nationally that St Columbcille Village be included on the list of initial Covid-19 vaccine sites. I have now received confirmation St Columbcille Village is now to be included on the initial list. This is a very welcome and positive development,” said Cllr Doherty.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Manager Séan Murphy said the hospital is having to restrict other services due to the demands of staffing ICU
Gardaí are appealing for information from the public following the fire and are investigating if it was caused maliciously
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.