Popular Letterkenny take-away closes after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

The Tin Tai chinese restaurant and take-away in Letterkenny has temporarily closed after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Announcing the closure on social media, the owners say they are now unable to operate their business for 14 days.

The Tin Tai restaurant is closed under the Level 5 restrictions, but Tin Tai also operate a very popular take-away service from its premises at Lower Main Street.

A social media post read: 'From all the Chan family and the staff, we apologise and we will be back open as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Thank you and we will see you all soon".