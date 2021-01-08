Weather forecast - Frosty start to the day with temperatures rising to little above freezing

Contact
There will be widespread frost and ice to start with today with temperatures struggling to reach afternoon highs of just zero to three degrees, according to Met Éireann. T
here'll be some sunny spells, but a few wintry showers also. A severe frost will set in quickly after dark this evening.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Overview: Turning less cold and more changeable.
Friday night: Widespread severe frost with icy stretches on Friday night. It'll be predominantly dry with clear skies and just a few patches of freezing fog. Minimum temperatures of minus seven to minus three degrees in mostly light, variable winds.
Saturday: Frost and ice slowly clearing on Saturday to leave a mostly dry day with sunny spells. However, it'll be cloudier in the northwest with the chance of a little patchy rain there. After an extremely cold start maximum afternoon temperatures will range 2 to 5 degrees.
Some patches of light rain or drizzle in the west and north on Saturday night but dry in most areas with some clear spells.
Sunday: Many areas will be dry on Sunday with a mix of cloud and some bright spells. There'll be patches of rain drifting in to affect Atlantic coastal counties at times with perhaps more persistent rain on the north coast. Maximum temperatures of five to eight degrees.
