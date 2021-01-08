Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Weather forecast - Frosty start to the day with temperatures rising to little above freezing

Weather forecast - Frosty start to the day with temperatures rising to little above freezing

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

There will be widespread frost and ice to start with today with temperatures struggling to reach afternoon highs of just zero to three degrees, according to Met Éireann. T

here'll be some sunny spells, but a few wintry showers also. A severe frost will set in quickly after dark this evening.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Overview: Turning less cold and more changeable.

Friday night: Widespread severe frost with icy stretches on Friday night. It'll be predominantly dry with clear skies and just a few patches of freezing fog. Minimum temperatures of minus seven to minus three degrees in mostly light, variable winds.

Saturday: Frost and ice slowly clearing on Saturday to leave a mostly dry day with sunny spells. However, it'll be cloudier in the northwest with the chance of a little patchy rain there. After an extremely cold start maximum afternoon temperatures will range 2 to 5 degrees.

Some patches of light rain or drizzle in the west and north on Saturday night but dry in most areas with some clear spells. 

Sunday: Many areas will be dry on Sunday with a mix of cloud and some bright spells. There'll be patches of rain drifting in to affect Atlantic coastal counties at times with perhaps more persistent rain on the north coast. Maximum temperatures of five to eight degrees.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie