New series of Cúla4 ar Scoil from Monday on TG4

Following the Government's announcement this week that all primary schools will remain closed until the end of January under Level 5 public health restrictions, TG4 has made the decision to broadcast a new series of Cúla4 ar Scoil which will commence on Monday 18th January 2021. The series will air from Monday to Thursday at 10am and will be repeated at 4pm each day.

Cúla4 ar Scoil was commissioned by TG4 during the first lockdown period in April to support parents and teachers who are learning from home while schools were closed. The series caters for primary school children who attend Gaelscoileanna and Gaeltacht schools.



The half-hour programmes will be presented by teacher Orla Ní Fhinneadha with help from teachers Micheál Ó Dubhghaill, Cian Ó Griallais, Caitríona Nic an tSaoir and Síle Ní Choncheanainn at different times in the new series. There will also be contributions from teachers and facilitators from other communities and Gaeltacht regions, incorporating a range of dialects. The series will be recorded in Scoil na bhForbacha in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

Cúla4 ar Scoil will have a fortnightly theme and the lesson objectives and learning outcomes will be drawn from the primary school curriculum and will be presented in an engaging and interactive manner. Core curriculum subjects will be included such as Irish, Mathematics, History and Geography, and there will also be an emphasis on creativity, the arts, science, oral traditions, health and wellbeing.

Children will be invited to participate at home and will be asked to send in pictures or videos of their work to the programme. The content will also be available online on Cula4.com and on youtube Cúla4.

The series is funded by TG4 and advice on the educational content and curriculum will be provided by the Department of Education, Coláiste Mhuire gan Smál, An Comhairle um Oideachas Gaeltachta agus Gaelscolaíochta (COGG), The Professional Development Service for Teachers (PDST), and Gaeloideachas. The advice and experience of Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta will also be included in the production.