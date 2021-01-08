McHugh's Miscellany: Powerful memories can be evoked by smells and songs

When I first read the above heading, I first thought, that it should be the smelling salts, I ought to be getting for myself, but bare with me for a few more lines, fellow bards and buglers.



It’s funny how a song can hold such powerful memories.

What got me thinking about this was the death at the weekend of the lead singer of Bagatelle, Liam Reilly.

Summer in Dublin, the band’s biggest commercial hit was an anthem of its time with me and my teenage self.

It was a simple song with simple words, but it captured our imaginations.

It caught us, like a skilled fisherman’s fly catches the finest trout on Lough Melvin, safe in the knowledge that the gilly with you has fished the same tranquil waters for many decades.

We were mesmerised by the time, helped no doubt by its constant play time on RTÉ Radio Two and there I was singing the tune aloud, at the weekend, minutes after reading about his death.

A poor tribute, but a tribute, none the less ...

He made a number of appearances in Donegal, saw them play a few times over the years and while I know he came second in a Eurovision Song Contest, with a meaningful song call Song for Europe, I think, it was the smell of the Liffey and the people walking down Grafton Street and the people who were looking so swell, that did it for me!

I hasten to add that social distancing was extended well beyond two metres by my children for the duration of my wondrous warbling and were it not for Gardai being too busy keeping an eye on Lockdown breakouts, they may have had to visit me, for multiple acts of criminal sound pollution.

We never learned the words but they came back to us, in recent days, like it was yesterday.

A powerful memory that brought back the palpitations of teenage love and temptations, working as most of us did each summer in the cafes, bars and restaurants of Bundoran.

I suppose it is the powerful nostalgia that it evoked, which whisked me and no doubt many others, back to that beautiful time of innocence and when the world was still at your feet.

Whisking me back to childhood

And Just like a smell, it can whisk you back to your childhood.

In the case of smells, it is the smoky coal rising into the crisp January air and heading to my grandfather’s house when I was attending school for a period in Sligo.



Then I hear the toll of the Cathedral bell close to the Showgrounds gone of Sligo Rovers where he lived in the latter years of life, having moved around as a Customs and Excise Officer and another wave of memories come flooding back.

Playing in a neighbours garden with my new collection of marbles, only to be shooed home by what I remember at the time was a grumpy father, not my own, I hasten to add.

I came home crying and told my mother, who subsequently marched over to the house concerned to retrieve the marbles.

I can’t remember if she ever met the father of the boy I was playing with, but if she did, he would certainly have remembered.

But all those memories were simply mushroomed from a whiff of smoke in the nostrils from a house in a Crisp January day from a neighbours house this week, many decades after the original memory which has long ensconced itself into the realms of my subconscious memory.

In these times of Covid clusters and cluster phobia, it is good to recall that we have so many wonderful memories of the past and they will remain, just as sure as many more will be created, in the future ...