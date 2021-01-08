Contact

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are undertaking emergency repair works to a burst water main

Interrupted water supply in Carndonagh

Irish Water

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are undertaking emergency repair works to a burst water main.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are undertaking emergency repair works to a burst water main.

The burst main is affecting Carndonagh and the surrounding area.

Irish Water said: "Working in partnership with Donegal County Council, Irish Water wishes to advise customers in Carndonagh and surrounding areas that their water supply will be impacted as a result of a burst water main in the town today.

"Repair crews are on site and are in the process of repairing the burst. Adverse weather in the area is making the repair works more difficult. Motorists and other road users are asked to be cautious when approaching works on Moss Road in the townland of Tiernaleague, Carndonagh due to freezing conditions.

"Works are expected to be completed by 3.30pm today. Some customers may not receive a full water supply for a further two to three hours after the water is switched back on and water returns to the network.

"Irish Water understands the inconvenience when an outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we carry out the emergency repair works and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. Customers are also asked to refer to the water supply and services section of our website where the most up to date information will be provided.

"Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing," said irish Water.

 

