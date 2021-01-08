Weather warning issued for low temperatures and ice

Contact
The warning is for hazardous icy conditions in places with a widespread severe frost and pockets of freezing fog
A weather warning has been issued with temperatures set to fall to as low as -7 degrees Celsius on Friday night.
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for low temperatures and ice for the country.
Conditions in the north west are to improve from early on Saturday morning.
The warning will be in place from 5pm on Friday until midday on Saturday.
It comes after some parts of the county experienced snowfalls on Thursday night and Friday morning along with low overnight temperatures.
