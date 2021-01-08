Contact

Major cash boost for Donegal's towns and villages

Town and Village Renewal Scheme grants announced

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Projects in Donegal are to received funding from the latest round of grants under the  the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today (Friday January 8th) announced over €15.4 million under the scheme this (Friday) morning.

The funding will assist towns and villages to implement measures that can help them to respond to the challenges associated with Covid-19.

The funding will benefit many towns and villages in the county and will fund a wide and diverse range of projects  as well as the regeneration of derelict buildings and enhancement works at tourism attractions and other important local amenities.

Funding has also been provided for the development of a number of remote working facilities in rural towns and villages. Successful projects will see the renovation and conversion of vacant buildings into digital hubs as well as adaptions to local community centres to provide for remote working and eLearning facilities.

The successful Donegal applicants were:

2020 Standard Town & Village Renewal Scheme

- Ardara: The installation of a canopy along the Riverside Walk; a Masterplan (regeneration plan); and a Health Check€100,000

- Bruckless: The provision of a community park and outdoor recreational amenity €100,000

- Carrick: The reinstatement of a pedestrian bridge crossing Glen River; a Masterplan (regeneration plan) and a Town Health Check €100,000

- Crossroads: The construction of a pedestrian footbridge over a tributary of the River Finn to provide access to recreational amenities €100,000Donegal

Total: €400,000

Town and Village Renewal Scheme ‐ Accelerated Measure Round 3

- Downings: To improve the visual amenity of the village and undertake a promotion campaign €40,000.

- Ardara: To improve accessibility and appearance of Ardara Village with landscaping, awnings, seating and all weather picnic area €25,000.

- Frosses:To provide a temporary covering at the Frosses Community Hall, provision of bike stands, outdoor sockets and seating €9,500.00

Total: €74,500.

Town & Village Renewal Scheme ‐ Accelerated Measure Round 3 Large Towns

- Letterkenny: Provision of 2 public seating platforms for Main Street (Parklets) €40,000

Total: €40,000

Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2020: List of projects approved under Round 2 Accelerated Measure (11th September 2020)

- Dungloe: Measures to improve the walkability of Dungloe€39,996

- Buncrana: Internal and external enhancement works to Buncrana Tourist Office to allow for safe access and exit with social distancing €39,996

- Donegal Town: Establish an Outdoor Food Market in Donegal Town €25,000

- Clonmany: The provision of covered entrance areas to Clonmany Community Centre with seating and rest stations€25,000

- Glen: To enhance and support the existing outdoor recreational amenity in Glen and surrounding area€25,000

- Carrigart: To modify and enhance accessibility in Carrigart in compliance with social distancing requirements€25,000

Total: €179,992

Projects Approved under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2020 Accelerated Measure Round 1

- Bunbeg/Gaoth Dobhair: Development of Gweedore App and refurbishment of an existing space within the community centre to create waiting area €36,538.18

- Bundoran: Marketing campaign to promote Bundoran through traditional and social media channels €17,999.04

- Ballybofey Stranorlar: Marketing campaign to promote Ballybofey and Stranorlar through traditional and social media channels €22,000.00

- Milford: Adapt an existing and under utilised space within the Milford and District Resource Centre to facilitate remote working €22,008.60

- Carrigans: Provide a sheltered waiting and seating area outside a number of local amenities €17,280.00

Total: €115,825.82

