Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Woman jailed for six months for spate of thefts from a number of Donegal shops

The defendant was also convicted for driving without licence or insurance.

gavel

Jail for woman in court on theft charges

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 44-year-old woman with 164 previous convictions has been sentenced to six months in prison for thefts from a number of shops in Donegal.

She was also handed down a five-month custodial sentence for driving without insurance. The defendant has been disqualified from holding a licence for six years.

Elizabeth Crumlish of Flat 2 Ross Parks Flats, Stranorlar was before Donegal District Court last Wednesday. 

Solicitor Rory O’Brien told the court that his client was already serving a prison sentence for matters in other court districts. That sentence is due to expire on April 23.

Sergeant Oliver Devaney told the court that the defendant had 164 previous convictions.

Judge Kilrane handed down concurrent six-month prison sentences in respect of each of the following charges to which Crumlish had previously pleaded guilty.

Theft of groceries and cigarettes valued at €80 from Simpson’s Supermarket, Drumacrin, Bundorna on July 16, 2019;  stealing groceries valued at €269.10 from Super Valu, Glebe, Donegal Town on January 23, 2020; theft of a box of Chanel miniature perfumes with a value of €111 from Begley’s Pharmacy, The Diamond, Donegal Town.

She was disqualified from driving for six years and sentenced to five years in prison for driving without insurance at Main Street Car Park, Donegal Town on January 23, 2020. A charge of driving without a licence was also taken into consideration. 

The prison sentences took effect from last Wednesday’s court sitting.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie