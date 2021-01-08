Woman jailed for six months for spate of thefts from a number of Donegal shops

A 44-year-old woman with 164 previous convictions has been sentenced to six months in prison for thefts from a number of shops in Donegal.

She was also handed down a five-month custodial sentence for driving without insurance. The defendant has been disqualified from holding a licence for six years.

Elizabeth Crumlish of Flat 2 Ross Parks Flats, Stranorlar was before Donegal District Court last Wednesday.

Solicitor Rory O’Brien told the court that his client was already serving a prison sentence for matters in other court districts. That sentence is due to expire on April 23.

Sergeant Oliver Devaney told the court that the defendant had 164 previous convictions.

Judge Kilrane handed down concurrent six-month prison sentences in respect of each of the following charges to which Crumlish had previously pleaded guilty.

Theft of groceries and cigarettes valued at €80 from Simpson’s Supermarket, Drumacrin, Bundorna on July 16, 2019; stealing groceries valued at €269.10 from Super Valu, Glebe, Donegal Town on January 23, 2020; theft of a box of Chanel miniature perfumes with a value of €111 from Begley’s Pharmacy, The Diamond, Donegal Town.

She was disqualified from driving for six years and sentenced to five years in prison for driving without insurance at Main Street Car Park, Donegal Town on January 23, 2020. A charge of driving without a licence was also taken into consideration.

The prison sentences took effect from last Wednesday’s court sitting.