Donegal kids fitness group offers free classes to help parents cope during Covid crisis

Donegal's leading children's fitness group has come up with a positive way of helping younger children deal with their spare time during the Covid-19 crisis with the offer of three weekly free morning workouts live from their Facebook page.

Children are facing into a very long January, with no interaction with friends, no return to their sports

and hobbies and dark cold nights making it difficult to get outdoors.

RINKA Kids Fitness provide a dynamic and fun system for managing children’s health and wellbeing through active and creative fitness classes.

Whatever a child’s interest, says CEO, Sarah Gillespie, they have something to offer with classes including dance, drama and fitness.

RINKA classes are all-inclusive and age appropriate and focus on making fitness fun for all.

"We strive to offer alternatives to mainstream sports, ensuring we are helping all kids reach their physical activity requirements and not just those who love sport already.

And now RINKA have come to the rescue with the offer of three weekly free morning workouts live from their Facebook page.

The classes are led by company director, Sandra, and her beautiful son AJ, who became a real hit during lockdown 1.0 with RINKA fans who followed their morning workouts then!

The classes are designed to help children reach their daily requirement of exercise and require very little space and no equipment.

Sandra and AJ interact with the followers helping them to feel like they are part of the class and encourage them to take part fully.

Fun-filled circuits, games and stretches fill the active 30 minutes and the 9am start helps parents get into routine each morning.

These classes will kickstart their return to fitness and activity and a positive change will be noticeable in all participants in a very short time.

RINKA Kids Fitness offer classes all over the country but have been closed since October due to lockdowns.

"We really feel for all the children who are cooped up inside at the minute and we fear for their mental and physical wellbeing at this time," said CEO, Sarah.

"We want to do whatever we can to help and that is why we have decided to offer these classes for free to all families nationwide.

"It has been a tough 10 months for this country, but we have seen incredible things happen with communities coming together to support locally and we want to do our bit.

"While the schools remain closed, we remain committed to offering free morning workouts three times a week."

The first workout begins on Monday next, January 11 at 9am and will run every Monday, Wednesday and Friday thereafter.

Simply follow the RINKA Ireland Kids Fun Fitness Facebook page to take part.