Weather: Lots of frost and ice with temperatures barely rising above zero in some parts of Donegal

Today will start off extremely frosty and icy with some freezing fog in parts too. Cloud will increase with patchy rain and drizzle gradually moving into the north-west. Highest temperatures will be range from zero to four degrees Celsius.

Motorists are advised to take extra care this morning and pedestrians should be aware that many surfaces will be very slippery.

According to Met Éireann, tonight will see patchy drizzle that will affect parts of the county, but otherwise it will be dry under broken cloud. Minimum temperatures minus three to plus two degrees Celsius, coldest under clearest skies where frost and possible ice will set in. There will be some mist and fog patches too in just light westerly breezes.

Many areas will be dry on Sunday with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells, and some patchy drizzle. Maximum temperatures will range from five to eight degrees Celsius, as the current cold snap ends.