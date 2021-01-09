Gardaí issue warning after two cars stolen while left defrosting

Contact
Garda warning after cars stolen when being defrosted
Gardaí have warned motorists not to leave their vehicles unattended when defrosting in the morning during cold weather.
Two cars were stolen while they were being defrosted on Friday in separate incidents in Longford and Kildare. Both occurred outside people’s homes. No arrests have been made and these vehicles have yet to be located.
"When defrosting your vehicle, defrost externally by using deicer or warm water, or if you turn on your car please remain inside your car and take the time to defrost windscreens thoroughly. Never leave your car unattended while it is unlocked or while the engine is running," a garda spokesperson said.
"If you need to use your car for essential travel during the current cold spell, ensure your car has been fully deiced and warmed before driving, and ensure tyres and wipers are adequate for cold driving conditions," the garda spokesperson added.
