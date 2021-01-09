Over €100,000 of cocaine seized in Donegal

Cocaine estimated at a value of €105,000 has been seized in a Garda operation near Lifford.

Gardaí attached to the Letterkenny District Drugs Task Force seized the drugs after a vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint at around 3pm on Friday at Drumbuoy, Lifford.

Approximately 1.5 kilos of suspected cocaine was discovered in a plastic bag concealed inside a clothes bag in the boot of the vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle, two men in their 20s, were arrested under suspicion of committing an offence contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and taken to Letterkenny garda station. They have been detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí say the seizure was the result of an intelligence-led operation.