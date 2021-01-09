Over €100,000 of cocaine seized in Donegal

Contact
Two men arrested in the operation have been detained at Letterkenny garda station
Cocaine estimated at a value of €105,000 has been seized in a Garda operation near Lifford.
Gardaí attached to the Letterkenny District Drugs Task Force seized the drugs after a vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint at around 3pm on Friday at Drumbuoy, Lifford.
Approximately 1.5 kilos of suspected cocaine was discovered in a plastic bag concealed inside a clothes bag in the boot of the vehicle.
The occupants of the vehicle, two men in their 20s, were arrested under suspicion of committing an offence contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and taken to Letterkenny garda station. They have been detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Gardaí say the seizure was the result of an intelligence-led operation.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Rockall, an uninhabitable granite islet in the North Atlantic which could become a focal point for tensions between Irish and UK fishermen in the future
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.