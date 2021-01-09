Contact
The Grill nightclub building in Letterkenny.
The famous Grill nightclub in Letterkenny looks set to be demolished.
A much-loved night out for generations of young people from all over the north-west, the building which housed the popular nightspot has been unused for some time.
Plans are to be submitted to Donegal County Council to demolish the entertainment complex and redevelop the site.
If approved, it will mark the end of an era for the hospitality sector in the north-west.
At its height, the Grill would have attracted young people from throughout Donegal, Derry and further afield.
Buses would have left from Foyle Street in Derry each weekend for the popular disco.
The Grill first opened in the early 1960s and, as well as a nightclub, also hosted some of Ireland's best-known bands and performers. In more recent times it hosted some of the best-known international DJs.
However, the business has been closed for several years.
