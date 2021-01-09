Nine routes to be gritted across Donegal on Saturday evening

Nine routes across Donegal are to be gritted on Saturday evening. Four routes are to be treated from 5pm. They are national primary north, Stranorlar north, Stranorlar east and Letterkenny town.

Donegal County Council gritters will be on a further five routes from 8pm. They are Inishowen south, Inishowen east, Inishowen west, Milford south and Milford north.

Motorists are being warned to assume no road is ice-free.

Met Éireann says temperatures to fall to between -1 in some areas with frost developing overnight.