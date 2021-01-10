One arrest as Donegal gardaí seize €15,000 of drugs

Contact
One male was arrested for an offence of possession of controlled drugs for unlawful sale or supply
Gardaí in Donegal have seized €15,000 of amphetamines.
The drugs, also known as speed, were seized in the Milford area on Friday evening along with a large amount of cash.
One male was arrested for an offence of possession of controlled drugs for unlawful sale or supply. The male was detained under the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and was questioned at Milford garda station.
A file is now being prepared for the office of the DPP.
Gardaí in the county also seized €105,000 of cocaine in the Lifford area on Friday.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.