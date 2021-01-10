Contact

Donegal soldiers commended by chief of staff after coming to aid of collapsed man

The soldiers from Finner Camp stopped to give first aid to man who had suffered suspected cardiac arrest

Corporal Edward Gallagher (centre) and Private Liam Toner (left) with Defence Forces chief of staff, Vice-admiral Mark Mellett. PICTURE: Irish Defence Forces

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Two Donegal soldiers have been commended by the chief of staff of the Defence Forces after they assisted a man who had collapsed following a suspected cardiac arrest.

The members of the 28th Infantry Battalion from Finner Camp were on their way to the RDS in Dublin last Monday to assist the HSE with Covid-19 testing when they came across the man collapsed outside a shop.

Corporal Edward Gallagher from Mountcharles and Private Liam Toner from Muff were travelling in an army vehicle in the Kilmainham area of the city when they saw the man lying on the street.

The two soldiers stopped and began giving assistance to the man who was unconscious.

Corporal Gallagher said Private Toner began giving the man chest compressions after finding he had no pulse.

The man began breathing before Dublin Fire Brigade and HSE paramedics arrived at the scene.

“It is just lucky that Liam is a medical first responder and he knew what to do,” he said.

The two soldiers informed their battalion headquarters of the incident and were later told to report to the chief of staff of Vice-Admiral Mark Mellett who represented them with honorary coins to commend them for their actions. The chief of staff thanked them for their actions saying they had behaved in the best traditions of the Defence Forces.

Cpl Gallagher said he was surprised at being commended for his actions by the chief of staff.

“I did not expect that at all. I was a bit shocked. He told us that selflessness is one of the attributes that you should have for the Defence Forces - that you stop when you see someone else in need. 

“Most people when they see someone in distress, they would stop to see if they could help out.”

 

