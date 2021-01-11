WEATHER: A damp, dreary start to the week

Contact
It's going to be a damp, dreary day in Donegal
Early risers around the county have been met by a bleak, damp and dreary morning.
There were rain showers overnight in many parts of Donegal, and those showers are continuing this morning.
Along with strong winds in parts, it makes for unpleasant conditions.
According to Met Éireann, it will be a cloudy and dull day as outbreaks of rain become widespread.
The rain will turn heavy through the afternoon and evening, leading to the risk of spot flooding.
Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees. Rather breezy in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong on Atlantic coasts, veering westerly during the evening.
