Community in shock after sudden death of popular Crossroads man

The Finn Valley has been greatly saddened to learn of the sudden and totally unexpected death of Mark Browne, Crossroads on Saturday morning last.
His untimely passing has sent heartbreak throughout the community where he was well-known and loved.
He was the much loved son of Joey and Siobhan and cherished brother of Jack, Ben and Daire.
Many friends and members of the community have paid their respects to Mark though the social media outlets describing him as “one of the nicest and funniest people around.”
His funeral takes place at St Patrick's Church, Crossroads on Wednesday at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

