Community in shock after sudden death of popular Crossroads man

Contact
Mark Browne, Crossroads
The Finn Valley has been greatly saddened to learn of the sudden and totally unexpected death of Mark Browne, Crossroads on Saturday morning last.
His untimely passing has sent heartbreak throughout the community where he was well-known and loved.
He was the much loved son of Joey and Siobhan and cherished brother of Jack, Ben and Daire.
Many friends and members of the community have paid their respects to Mark though the social media outlets describing him as “one of the nicest and funniest people around.”
His funeral takes place at St Patrick's Church, Crossroads on Wednesday at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Children's minister Roderic O'Gorman has said he will seek an investigation into how details from the final report were leaked
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.