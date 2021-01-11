Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

WARNING: Irish retailer issues urgent recall of baby sleep bags over risk of suffocation

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has issued a product recall alert

WARNING: Irish retailer issues urgent recall of baby sleep bags over risk of suffocation

Reporter:

Reporter

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has issued a product recall alert for baby sleep bags due to a risk of suffocation.

Retailer TK Maxx is carrying out a voluntary recall of select baby sleep bags after a safety issue was identified, whereby the neck circumference is too large, and this could cause injury to a baby if they slip down into the sleep bag and the garment covers their face, presenting a risk of suffocation.

This product was sold through TK Maxx stores between August 2018 and December 2020 under the brand names “Sam & Jo, First Wish, Little Red Caboose, Willow Blossom, Aspen, Piper & Posie, Shabby Chic, Artisan, Dylan & Abby, Miss Mona Mouse, Harry & Me”.

The affected products are size 0-6 months, and the style numbers are:

CL00871        CL00873        CL00953        CL00986        CL01066

CL00819        CL00936        CL00954        CL00987        CL01096

CL00824        CL00943        CL00956        CL01003        CL01079

CL00904        CL00720        CL00955        CL01004        CL00983

CL00924        CL00756        CL00984        CL01073        CL00985

CL01005        CL00980        CL00861        CL00905        CL01099

CL01006        CL00981        CL00935        CL00909        CL00938

CL01007        CL00982        CL00937        CL00917        CL00880

                                    CL00921        CL00872

If you believe that you may have purchased an affected product, you should stop using the product immediately and keep it out of the reach of children.

Return the product to any TK Maxx Store in the Republic of Ireland for a full refund.

For further inquiries you can contact TK Maxx customer support on 01 2476126 or email customerservice@tjxeurope.com

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie