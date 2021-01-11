Gardaí seize cannabis after search of vehicles 'acting suspiciously'

Contact
a large amount of cannabis herb was found along with other items associated with the supply of drugs
A large amount of cannabis herb has been seized after gardái searched two vehicles.
Gardaí from the district drugs unit in Donegal town stopped and searched two vehicles in Ballintra on Sunday after they were seen acting suspiciously, a Garda spokesperson said.
During a search, a large amount of cannabis herb was found along with other items associated with the supply of drugs.
One man was arrested and was detained at Ballyshannon garda station. A file will be forwarded to the DPP.
The find is the third seizure by gardaí of illegal drugs in the county in recent days.
Gardaí in Milford seized €15,000 of amphetamines at the weekend.
The search of a vehicle at a checkpoint near Lifford led to the discovery of cocaine with an estimated value of €105,000.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
a large amount of cannabis herb was found along with other items associated with the supply of drugs
Children's minister Roderic O'Gorman has said he will seek an investigation into how details from the final report were leaked
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.