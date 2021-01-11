Gardaí seize cannabis after search of vehicles 'acting suspiciously'

A large amount of cannabis herb has been seized after gardái searched two vehicles.

Gardaí from the district drugs unit in Donegal town stopped and searched two vehicles in Ballintra on Sunday after they were seen acting suspiciously, a Garda spokesperson said.

During a search, a large amount of cannabis herb was found along with other items associated with the supply of drugs.

One man was arrested and was detained at Ballyshannon garda station. A file will be forwarded to the DPP.

The find is the third seizure by gardaí of illegal drugs in the county in recent days.

Gardaí in Milford seized €15,000 of amphetamines at the weekend.

The search of a vehicle at a checkpoint near Lifford led to the discovery of cocaine with an estimated value of €105,000.