Gardai commence Fixed Charge Notices for breaches of Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

Damian Moran

From today members of An Garda Síochána can prosecute breaches of Travel Restrictions under Covid-19 Regulations by means of Fixed Charge Notice.

A Regulation in the Health Act states that ‘an applicable person shall not leave his or her place of residence without reasonable excuse’. This is a Penal Regulation and is enforceable.

An Garda Síochána has been consistent in our graduated policing response to supporting Public Health Regulations and guidelines in line with our tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Garda members engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.
 
From today, where breaches of the travel regulations are detected and a person does not comply with a direction of An Garda Síochána, a prosecution now can be commenced by means of a €100 Fixed Charge Notice.  Where more appropriate, An Garda Síochána may seek a direction from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
 
Speaking today Deputy Commissioner John Twomey, Policing and Security said, "An Garda Síochána continues to see significant compliance by the public with Public Health Regulations, however we also continue to see some activity which is in contravention of these regulations introduced to stop the current spread of Covid-19 and protect our communities.  I appeal to every person without a reasonable excuse for travel - stay at home, this is your duty as a citizen and will save lives and support our front line services, nurses, doctors, hospital staff and my garda colleagues at this time.”

The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives.

More details on the fixed charge notice system can be found on the garda website.

