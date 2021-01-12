Weather forecast: Rain and unsettled spell ahead with temperatures starting to rise again

Contact
Rain will ease for a time today but cloud will build, bringing another spell of rain later, according to Met Éireann. Afternoon temperatures of just three or four degrees will rise later with the cloud and rain.
Tonight will see heavier spells of rain extending northwards with the risk of localised floods.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with further spells of rain. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate south-westerly breezes.
The outlook is for milder and unsettled weather. There will be spells of rain continuing and occasional interludes of drier, brighter weather later in the week.
.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.