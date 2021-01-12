Gardaí confirm fire at Donegal solicitor's office was malicious

Gardaí believe a fire at a solicitor's office in west Donegal was started deliberately.

The fire at the premises in the Dungloe Business Park occurred between 12.30am and 1.10am on Thursday, January 12.

Inspector David Kelly of Milford garda station said a window at the premises was broken and the office then set on fire.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen some acting suspiciously between midnight and 2am to come forward. We are appealing in particular to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area of the solicitor’s premises to come forward,” he said.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Milford garda station on 074-9153060 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.