Weather - temperatures will rise but there will be lots of rain

Rain forecast for Donegal
It will be generally cloudy today with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle and a risk of spot flooding, according to Met Éireann.
Highest temperatures will be 10 to 12 degrees in moderate south-westerly breezes.
This evening the rain will push eastwards overnight with scattered showers and lowest temperatures of six to eight degrees in mostly light southerly breezes, later veering northwesterly and moderating.
Thursday will see the rain clearing through the morning with just isolated showers following behind and sunny spells developing during the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be of seven to nine degrees in moderate north-westerly breezes.
Frost will return on Thursday night under clear skies and light variable winds, lowest temperatures of between minus one and plus two degrees with widespread mist and fog forming also. Cloud will increase from the west towards dawn, with temperatures gradually rising as it does.
