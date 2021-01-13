Huge sadness following discovery of body in river in Donegal

At approximately 3pm on Tuesday, January 12 a multi-agency recovery operation took place involving the Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Garda Siochana and Community Rescue Service after a body was observed in the river Foyle which runs through St. Johnston.

The discovery was made by a kayaker.

On a social media post members of the Foyle Search and Rescue, volunteers and staff offer their most sincere condolences to the family concerned.

The post also furnishs people with numbers that may find helpful and useful during their time of sorrow: "If you need support and help please don't do it alone, reach out. Please find some useful contact numbers; Lifeline 08088088000;Samaritans 116123 and CCIS 0287126230"