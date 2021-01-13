Contact

€700 compensation paid in at court for assault victim who had two teeth broken

Injuries would have a “long lasting impact" on victim, judge says

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A victim who had two teeth broken in an assault causing harm had injuries that would have a “long lasting impact on him,” a court was told.

Judge Paul Kelly made the remark at Dungloe District Court where compensation totalling €700 was handed in by defendant 52-year-old Danny Gallagher, St Peter’s Terrace, Dungloe who was convicted at a previous sitting of assaulting Brendan Brennan causing him harm in the Bayview Bar, Dungloe on January 28, 2018.

Judge Kelly made the comment after reading a victim impact statement and a Probation Report in Tuesday’s court.

The judge said it was a very serious incident where the injured party suffered considerable injury.

He said that the serious injury had a very painful and long- lasting impact on the injured party.

The defendant had engaged well with the Probation Service and was deemed suitable for a Community Service Order.

The judge sentenced the defendant to 120 hours of community service in lieu of six months in jail.

Defence solicitor Jacqui Sharkey applied for leave to appeal to the circuit court which was fixed at €500 in the defendant’s own bond.

