Donegal roads to be gritted from 6am tomorrow, Thursday, morning

Primary routes around the county will be gritted at 6am tomorrow, Thursday, morning.

Is your home prepared for the remaining winter months? Follow the #BeWinterReady advice below and visit https://t.co/BDmj1ZG2Nf for more information. pic.twitter.com/E3OCExBW93 — Office of Emergency Planning (@emergencyIE) January 13, 2021

Met Éireann are forecasting a touch of frost and icy patches, in areas, tomorrow morning.

All road users are asked to drive with caution and assume no road is ice free.

