Repairs to damaged Bundoran cliff walk will cost €50,000

Works are expected to be completed in the coming weeks on a section of cliff walk at the West End in Bundoran which was severely damaged last year.

A section of the cliff adjacent to the second of the famous cliff walks in the popular seaside resort collapsed onto the shore front in August 2020.

It was one of a number of problems that have been experienced at that general location over recent decades.

Last year some locals also came together to clean up debris that had collapsed from the rock face beside the boat quay in the town, which was also in close proximity to the nearby RNLI station.

The walk has become even more popular since last March with the unprecedented lockdowns that have ensued throughout the country as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This walk and others are now one of the few respites for weary locals, trying to deal with both a lack of physical activity and increasingly, in looking after their mental health

Repairs costs

The repair costs for the current project that is taking place adjacent to the cliff walk are estimated at €50,000.

A spokesperson for Donegal County Council said that the funding for these repair costs was sought under the Climate Change Adaptation Funding scheme that was announced by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport in July 2020.

The funding for these works were secured at the end of August 2020.

Repair works schedule

Repair works started in December 2020 and are ongoing at present.

The works consisted of the following:

* The removal of the material that had slipped onto the shore front.

* The removal of overhanging material that remained above the slipped area to make it safe for the repair works to take place.

* The installation of a concrete foundation to create a level platform above the rock to accommodate a gabion retaining structure.

* The installation of the gabion retaining structure.

·* Backfilling the area between the gabion retaining structure and the cliff face.”





A closer at the repair work taking place adjacent to the Bundoran cliff walk

(PHOTO: MICHAEL MCHUGH)

Thanks

Bundoran based county councillor Michael McMahon said that he was very pleased that the work was taking place and he expected that it would be completed very shortly.

“I would like to thank Mark Sweeney and his team on Donegal County Council for dealing with the situation in a a fast way and for finding the necessary funding that allowed this to take place.”

“As a seaside resort that depends exclusively on its physical coastal landscape as a selling point on the Wild Atlantic Way, the maintenance and safety of the coastal area and particularly its walks is essential to Bundoran, in attracting visitors here each year.

“And when Covid-19 regulations are eventually lifted, we will have an awful lot of catching up to do, on many fronts.

“It is also good to see that more people than ever have taken up exercise and walking as a means to coping with the challenges, both physical and mental of multiple lockdowns since March of last year, so it is vital that we maintain our coastal areas, so that they can be utilised in a proper and fulsome way.”

He encouraged locals to continue with the Covid-19 regulations to stay within 5km of their homes and that when they took any exercise they adhered to the regulations from NPHET.