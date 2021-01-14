Letterkenny Rotary Club say thanks after raising €4,000 in Christmas charity appeal

Desperate times need desperate measures, and indeed the members of Letterkenny Rotary Club are very grateful to all who contributed and supported the first ever Virtual Christmas Tree of Remembrance.

While this tree was foremost a fundraiser in years gone by for the St Vincent de Paul Society primarily and other local charities, the Rotary Club realised that indeed over the years it had turned into a community service, used by many of the same people annually by becoming part of their Christmas tradition.

They would call to the tree in the Letterkenny Shopping Centre and write their own personal messages remembering their loved ones.

Unfortunately, Coronavirus put paid to that in 2020 and the Rotary Club tried to fill that void by setting up the first ever Virtual Christmas Tree of Remembrance with the financial assistance of Donegal Oil, Divers Hyundai Garage, Letterkenny Shopping Centre and Rotarians, which in turn enabled people from all over the world to submit dedications for their loved ones, both here in Co Donegal and abroad.

A magnificent net amount (less online transaction costs) of €2,250 has been presented to the St Vincent de Paul Society, again virtually due to current health guidelines and social distancing.

Along with the recent donation after the Rotary Club’s Winter Woolly Warmer virtual 5k fundraiser, this brings a total contribution to the SVDP of €4,000 which is very much appreciated by the group, especially as demands on their services over the Christmas season was at an all time high.

With so many demands on finances and all charities needing support, the Rotary Club members say they are very grateful for the continued support.

Rotary Club member Hazel Russell offered a special thank you to everybody at home and abroad who have participated in these two virtual events and enabled the Rotary Club to support our local charities.

“Who would have thought one year ago that we would be having our weekly Lunch Meetings virtually never mind virtual fundraisers?” Hazel said.

“Desperate times need desperate measures as we all adapt to our new environment and ways of working.

“Happy new year everyone, stay safe, stay apart but look out for each other as we steer our way through this current crisis.”