Welcome for €40m in grant funding for Donegal National Roads

The announcement of more than €40m for County Donegal as part of Transport Infrastructure Ireland's grant allocations for national roads for 2021, has been welcomed.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue, said the allocation for Donegal was one of the highest allocations in the country.

The breakdown of the grant sees €41,090,115 going towards improvement works and €1,086,487 for maintenance works.

Minister McConalogue commented: “This grant allocation is vitally important for the continued improvement of the roads network in Donegal and to help boost infrastructure in Donegal.” He went on to comment “Continued supports for local communities in Donegal is crucially important to maintain investment and support for local businesses in the years ahead.”

