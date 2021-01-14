Progress on Buncrana Three-School Campus project welcomed

The lodging of the Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) with An Bord Pleanála for the Three-School Campus site in Buncrana has been welcomed.

The site will incorporate new premises for Gaelscoil Bhun Crannacha, Coláiste Chineál Eoghain and Crana College.

The CPO was lodged on Friday past (January 8), a development which has been welcomed by Minister Charlie McConalogue.

It follows the advertisement of the CPO in December 2020, following confirmation by the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD, that a compulsory purchase process commenced to secure a site for the new campus.

Minister McConalogue said: "I will continue to raise in government the importance of development of the campus and the urgency of progress of the project for the local community.

"I note that the lodging of the CPO is the next important step in progress of the project with a decision expected by 24 May 2021 and hopefully sooner. This was and continues to be a key priority of mine.

“I thank Minister Foley, Donegal County Council, Donegal ETB and the Three-School Campus team for their continued efforts to progress this project," said Minister McConalogue.