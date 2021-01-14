Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Air Corps delivers latest batch of vaccines to Donegal

104 Squadron playing their part in the fight against Covid-19 in Donegal

Vaccines land at Carrickfinn

An Irish Air Corps plane on the runway at Carrickfinn Airport with the latest delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to the county

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

The aircraft and crew of the Air Corps 104 Squadron transported the latest batch of Covid-19 vaccinations to Donegal this week.

Irish Air Corps personnel were tasked with delivering a consignment of vaccines to the county, and on Wednesday, they flew into Carrickfinn Airport.

Crew member Michael Barcoe took to social media to post a photograph of the latest delivery of vaccines on the runway at Carrickfinn.

He said: “104 Squadron were tasked with the delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations to Donegal yesterday, it's great to be able to support the HSE in the fight against Covid”.

A vaccination programme involving frontline staff at Letterkenny University Hospital is continuing apace.

And on Wednesday, Nicky Hanlon (77) from Ramelton became the first person in residential services for Older People in Donegal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Nicky’s  vaccine was the first Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to be administered by vaccinators at Ramelton, Community Nursing Unit, Donegal.

Residents and staff at other nursing and residential units in Donegal also received vaccinations as the roll-out gathers pace.

Speaking on Wednesday, John Hayes, Chief Officer of Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) said: “This is a good day for the residents and staff of Ramelton Nursing Unit and we are delighted to be rolling out the vaccine for our community.

“I would particularly like to thank all of the healthcare workers in CHO 1 who worked tirelessly to make this possible. I would also like to thank healthcare staff who have worked so hard at the frontline over the past year to protect our community from Covid-19 and support those who were impacted by this deadly virus.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie