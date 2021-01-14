Air Corps delivers latest batch of vaccines to Donegal

The aircraft and crew of the Air Corps 104 Squadron transported the latest batch of Covid-19 vaccinations to Donegal this week.

Irish Air Corps personnel were tasked with delivering a consignment of vaccines to the county, and on Wednesday, they flew into Carrickfinn Airport.

Crew member Michael Barcoe took to social media to post a photograph of the latest delivery of vaccines on the runway at Carrickfinn.

He said: “104 Squadron were tasked with the delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations to Donegal yesterday, it's great to be able to support the HSE in the fight against Covid”.

A vaccination programme involving frontline staff at Letterkenny University Hospital is continuing apace.

And on Wednesday, Nicky Hanlon (77) from Ramelton became the first person in residential services for Older People in Donegal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Nicky’s vaccine was the first Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to be administered by vaccinators at Ramelton, Community Nursing Unit, Donegal.

Residents and staff at other nursing and residential units in Donegal also received vaccinations as the roll-out gathers pace.

Speaking on Wednesday, John Hayes, Chief Officer of Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) said: “This is a good day for the residents and staff of Ramelton Nursing Unit and we are delighted to be rolling out the vaccine for our community.

“I would particularly like to thank all of the healthcare workers in CHO 1 who worked tirelessly to make this possible. I would also like to thank healthcare staff who have worked so hard at the frontline over the past year to protect our community from Covid-19 and support those who were impacted by this deadly virus.”