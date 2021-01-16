Donegal psychologist helping people cope with third lockdown

A Donegal psychologist is hosting a free webinar to help people in the peninsula to find the strength to keep going through the third lockdown.

Inishowen resident, Yvonne Barnes-Holmes, from Muff, said people, in times of crisis, are often pleasantly surprised about how much strength they actually have.

The event is entitled “Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can”, a quote from US tennis champion, Arthur Ashe. It is taking place on January 18 at 1.00pm. The link to register to the webinar is: www.perspectivesireland.ie.

Ms Barnes-Holmes added: “With 10 months into an altered way of living and still no sign of the finish line, it is difficult for people to find strength when hope is in short supply.

“January is a difficult month when we all have to dig deep into our psychological reserves to keep going and, with a third lockdown now enforced, keeping going is an even greater challenge this year.

“To coincide with what’s known as Blue Monday (January 18), we are hosting a 40-minute webinar on how to find the strength you need to keep going through the third lockdown and not let hopelessness or lack of motivation weigh you down,” said Ms Barnes-Holmes.

Yvonne Barnes-Holmes established Perspectives Ireland, a consulting psychology company, with Ciara McEnteggart in 2020, to provide “high quality training in psychology and well-being”.

Ms Barnes-Holmes added: “We are suggesting ways in which people can find strength they did not know they had and which will help them to get the most out of every day, so they can hold onto their dreams for tomorrow.

“Hold onto big plans for later. Dreams make us the people we want to be in the future and can give us the life we want to live. Dreams hold the key to future meaning which makes them essential for our journey through life. It’s all the more important if we can’t realise our dreams today to hold onto them for tomorrow. Make a list of your top three dreams for the future and keep that list somewhere close to you.

“Make Small Plans for Each Day. When we can’t realise big plans, it is especially important to make small ones that are achievable every day. Just the act of planning itself gives us motivation and makes us feel alive. Here are some examples: make sure you talk to someone every day, try to do a kind deed every day and do something for yourself every day.

“Realise Small Plans Every Day. When plans become action, they become achievements, and achievements give us strength. If you keep realising your plans today, it gives you the strength for tomorrow,” said Yvonne Barnes-Holmes.

For more information, visit: www.perspectivesireland.ie.

Webinar Details: Find the Strength to Keep Going

Date: 18th January @ 13:00

13:00-13:05: Introduction to Perspectives Ireland

13:05-13:25: How to find the strength to keep going and hold onto your dreams at the same time

13:25-13:40: Q & A

Link to register to the webinar: www.perspectivesireland.ie