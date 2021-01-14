Retired priest speaks of his delight at receiving the Covid-19 vaccine

A retired Donegal priest has become the first person in residential services for Older People in South Donegal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Fr McShane, who is aged 87 and from Bruckless, received the first Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine to be administered by vaccinators at Killybegs Community Hospital.

He said: "I’m delighted to receive the vaccine today and feel very privileged to be the first person in South Donegal Older Persons Residential Services to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

"The vaccine is a great source of relief and hope, not just for me, but for people all over the country. I’m so grateful to all the staff in Killybegs Community Hospital for looking after us so well".

He was given a HSE vaccine information leaflet, along with more detailed manufacturer’s patient information leaflet, before getting the vaccine. Afterwards, each person vaccinated was given a vaccine record card, showing the name and batch of the vaccine they have received.

Residents and staff will each return for their second dose, to be fully protected, in three weeks.

Marie Murphy, Clinical Nurse Manager 1 was the first 'staff' member to be vaccinated at Killybegs Community Hospital and said it was an important day in our fight against Covid-19.

"I am happy to be receiving this vaccine and wish to encourage all those who are invited to get the vaccine to take it”.

John Hayes, Chief Officer of Community Heatlhcare Organisation Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) said: “This is a good day for the residents and staff of Killybegs Community Hospital and we are delighted to be rolling out the vaccine for our community.

"I would particularly like to thank all of the healthcare workers in CHO 1 who worked tirelessly to make this possible. I would also like to thank healthcare staff who have worked so hard at the frontline over the past year to protect our community from Covid-19 and support those who were impacted by this deadly virus."

Marie Murphy, CNM1 receiving the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine from Nurse Brid Sweeney at Killybegs Community Hospital

Catherine Mitchelle, Director of Nursing at Killybegs Community Hospital was delighted with the uptake and how smoothly things went.

She said “This is a great day for Fr McShane and his family and all our residents and staff.".

"Since March 1st 2020 our residents and their families and staff have been living in fear and preparing for all the worst case scenarios that Covid 19 could bring to our door, they have been separated from their loved ones for almost a year and they have paid a heavy price, Now as we vaccinate today, we start to build the wall of protection for our residents and staff and we look forward to 2021”.