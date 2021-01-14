DAILY COVID FIGURES: 28 more deaths in Ireland; 154 new cases in Donegal

There have been 28 more deaths related to Covid-19 across the country, latest figures have confirmed.

26 of these deaths occurred in January and the date of death for 2 of these reported deaths remains under investigation.

It means there have now been a total of 2,488 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Donegal is up slightly on yesterday’s figure. There are 154 new cases in the county which compares to Wednesday’s figure of 136.

The 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population up to January 13 in Donegal is 1,546.6. The national average is 1,497.0

There have been 2,462 new cases in Donegal over the last 14 days.

As of midnight, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 3,955 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today 1,210 are in Dublin, 456 in Cork, 235 in Louth, 221 in Meath, 218 in Limerick, and the remaining 1,615 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,789 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 169 are in ICU. There were 154 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile it has emerged that of the 208 people who have been reported to have died from Covid-19 so far this month, 23 of the deaths are linked to outbreaks in hospitals and 38 in nursing homes.

The ages of those who have died range from 25 to 98 years.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Every death associated with Covid-19 is a tragedy. We must cut our social contacts in order to break the chains of transmission and protect those who are most vulnerable to this disease. Stay at home and save lives.”

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals around the country remains a major concern.

Mr Liam Woods, Director of Acute Hospitals, HSE said: “Our hospitals and our frontline healthcare workers are working under the enormous strain COovid-19 is exerting on our health service. 1,789 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, 169 of those in intensive care."