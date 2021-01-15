Weather forecast - cold and dry at first with cloud and rain to follow as the day goes on

Today will be cold and dry to start with any frost and fog patches gradually clearing. There will be some bright spells during the morning, but cloud will increase and rain will develop, according to Met Éireann. Highest afternoon temperatures will range from six to eight degrees in freshening southerly winds.

Tonight will be wet and breezy with rain spreading eastwards across the country and becoming widespread.

It will be heavy at times with the risk of localised flooding. The rain will clear from most places by tomorrow morning with clear spells and showers following from the west. Lowest temperatures of six to nine degrees with fresh, gusty southerly winds veering westerly as rain clears.

Tomorrow will see highest afternoon temperatures of six to nine degrees with moderate to fresh west to north-west breezes. Tomorrow night will be cold and mainly dry, though there may be a few showers on northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of zero to four degrees with light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Sunday will be mainly dry with the some bright or sunny spells at first, but tending to become cloudier during the day with rain and drizzle pushing in from the west. Highest temperatures five to eight degrees with light to moderate southwest breezes.