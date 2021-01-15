Donegal ideas sought for Culture Division’s Decade of Centenaries Programme

The Culture Division of Donegal County Council is currently putting together a programme of events to commemorate the forthcoming Decade of Centenaries (2021-2023) including the Struggle for Independence, Partition, the Civil War and the Foundation of the State.

The objective is to promote an inclusive, respectful, authentic, measured and consultative approach to commemorations, which encourages a deeper understanding of the context of the time, recognising the differing perspectives on our shared history and seeking to strengthen peace and reconciliation on the island of Ireland.

One of the challenges of these centenaries is that every place and community has a story. However, these stories are largely hidden or almost forgotten. We are seeking your ideas for themes and activities which could be included in this programme and which could increase our understanding of this complex period of our history.

Themes to be considered could include but are not limited to:

• Local connections with the significant events

• The partitioning of Ireland – its impact and legacy on Donegal communities living along the newly established border and farther afield.

• The impact of the revolutionary period on families and children.

• The aftermath of World War I and the experiences of those who were part of the war effort and returned to their communities in a changing Ireland.

• The Irish language during this period.

• 'Ireland and the Wider World' – local connections with the international dimension, including the role of the Diaspora in the events from 1921 – 1923.

They would particularly welcome suggestions for on-line and virtual activities that we could deliver during the COVID-19 pandemic. Themes or activities suggested will be considered for inclusion in the programme to be delivered by the Culture Division.

Please note that the following will not be included in the programme:

- Memorials, plaques, busts, statues, commemorative medals or pins;

- Commercial activities.

The Culture Division programme is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Decade of Centenaries 2012 -2023 Initiative

If you wish to submit an idea or suggest a theme, please request a submission form by emailing

museum@donegalcoco.ie

Closing date for submissions: 5pm on Tuesday 26th January 2021.