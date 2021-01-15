Ballyshannon author says she has never been so terrified in all her life after being admitted to Covid ward

A well-known author who was admitted to the Covid ward at Sligo University Hospital has said she has never been as terrified in all her life.

Arylene Murphy was admitted to hospital on January 4 to undergo specific tests for her autoimmune condition and was subsequently moved to the Covid ward where she was overwhelmed by fear and sadness as she was witnessed the pain and suffering of fellow patients.

Her ordeal came to an end as she received word yesterday, Thursday, she would be going home.

A post to her social media reads: "I can hardly believe it but I'm going home. The doctors have agreed that given my previous health condition I will be safer and likely to recover better and more quickly at home."

However Arylene's relief of being allowed to return home to where she will be able to see her mother and family again is tinged with conflicted emotions: "I can't explain how grateful I am just to know that I'll soon be seeing mum and my family again. But my heart breaks for the Covid patients who are not so fortunate. I have shared a life changing experience with the people I have met here and my thoughts and prayers will be with them for a very long time."

She praised the hard-working staff of Sligo University Hospital.

During what she describes as her 'terrifying' tenure in the Covid ward, Arylene urged people to heed all guidelines in order to prevent the further transmission of the Coronavirus.

She said: "But having to witness the fear, pain and suffering of the people around me last night and having to face the reality that soon it would be me, is something that will stay with me forever. I have no words to describe the fear of the possibility of never seeing my family again. For those who are still protesting about the guidelines and restrictions being implemented to try to control this deadly virus, I invite you to experience a stay in a Covid ward and I guarantee you will change your mind."

Many people took to social media to wish Arylene a speedy recovery of which she is exceptionally appreciative.