Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Working from home in Donegal is impossible for many with no broadband - TD declares

Working from home in Donegal is impossible for many with no broadband - TD declares

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Government’s working from home plan will be impossible for many in rural Ireland, Martin Kenny, Sinn Fein TD for Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and North Roscommon has claimed.

While welcoming the news that legislation will be introduced to give employees a legal right to work from home, he believes that this will still be an impossibility for many in rural areas.  

He says that he has been contacted by many constituents who have little or no broadband service.  For businesses and employees, access to fast and reliable broadband is essential and is as important as having electricity.

 “I have written to the Minister for Communications to express my concern about the lack of broadband in these areas and that employees and businesses living in rural areas will be discriminated against because of where they live it will mean that it will be impossible for them to work from home,” he said. 

He added that while the concept has great merit, “remote working is basically moving existing jobs around and must not become the entire focus or replace the responsibility of government to invest in and create new employment opportunities in the regions and rural areas. 

“This new legal right to work from home will be easy to implement in Dublin and large urban areas that have the infrastructure in place for it. What about those living in the North West and other rural areas that have been starved of investment by successive governments. We need investment in Infrastructure for the North West and especially in our broadband services and we need it now,” he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie