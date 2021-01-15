Working from home in Donegal is impossible for many with no broadband - TD declares

The Government’s working from home plan will be impossible for many in rural Ireland, Martin Kenny, Sinn Fein TD for Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and North Roscommon has claimed.

While welcoming the news that legislation will be introduced to give employees a legal right to work from home, he believes that this will still be an impossibility for many in rural areas.

He says that he has been contacted by many constituents who have little or no broadband service. For businesses and employees, access to fast and reliable broadband is essential and is as important as having electricity.

“I have written to the Minister for Communications to express my concern about the lack of broadband in these areas and that employees and businesses living in rural areas will be discriminated against because of where they live it will mean that it will be impossible for them to work from home,” he said.

He added that while the concept has great merit, “remote working is basically moving existing jobs around and must not become the entire focus or replace the responsibility of government to invest in and create new employment opportunities in the regions and rural areas.

“This new legal right to work from home will be easy to implement in Dublin and large urban areas that have the infrastructure in place for it. What about those living in the North West and other rural areas that have been starved of investment by successive governments. We need investment in Infrastructure for the North West and especially in our broadband services and we need it now,” he said.