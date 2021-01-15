Animals in Need: Emergency Shelters Save Lives

With weather forecasts predicting a return to the freezing temperatures of last week, Animals In Need (AIN) are appealing to the public to provide emergency shelter for the homeless cats that live in every community.

If you have a shed, garage or barn, please consider leaving them open so that a cold animal can find shelter.

Straw is the perfect bedding for an outside cat as it remains dry and warm, unlike blankets which can absorb and retain moisture and consequently make a cat even colder.

Feral and stray cats are starving now, especially as their normal food sources have disappeared with the current closure of so many businesses.

PHOTO: Priya had to have her injured paw and tail amputated

If you can leave a bowl of food and fresh water out for them, it could be the difference between life and death for a cat struggling to survive.

AIN are continuing to operate throughout the lockdown as animal welfare is exempt from travel restrictions, and kittens of various ages are arriving at the Rescue regularly.

Several older kittens were rehomed this week but their places were quickly filled.

Sadly, many of the older kittens arriving were taken on when they were small but kittens grow up fast and now that they are turning into cats and need neutering, their owners no longer want them.

In the past week alone, five of these kittens were handed in to the charity from different situations, which is confusing and upsetting for these young cats, whose only crime was to get bigger.

A number of sick kittens have been receiving treatment, including two kittens who arrived with extremely heavy worm burdens.

One of the kittens, Telia, has been particularly ill due to worms and at one point it was touch and go as to whether she would make it, but she now seems to be on the mend.

There was fantastic news for Tobi, a lovable one eyed cat who had been suffering from a severe eye infection when he was rescued at the end of last year.

Tobi had to have an eye removed but made a total recovery and has now been booked to go to his forever home.

Tragically, some animals are beyond help by the time they are rescued, as was the case for Nick, a cat who was found in a terrible state before Christmas.

Nick was emaciated, filthy and matted and need a bath, a shave and plenty of high quality food with an added vitamin paste.

At first he seemed to rally, but unfortunately his condition went rapidly downhill at the weekend and following veterinary advice, poor Nick had to be put to sleep as he had no chance of recovery.

However, there was a better outcome for Priya, a feral kitten living a farm who showed up with an injured paw and partly mummified tail.

Priya had to have her leg amputated and the damaged part of her tail removed, but she has adjusted to being a tri-pawed kitten already and is doing well.

AIN volunteers continue to rescue dogs from the Letterkenny Pound when they have completed their mandatory five days in there, without being claimed or adopted.

Most of the dogs that have been rescued recently are elderly. Two of them are almost blind, and others have various age-related health issues which means they are highly unlikely to ever be adopted and thus become permanent foster dogs at AIN.

One such dog is the lovely Lulu, who is over 11 years old and was relinquished because of a change in family circumstances.

Lulu is slightly deaf and has lost most of her teeth, which has caused her tongue to hang out all the time.

However, though she may be small in stature, Lulu is big in personality and will remain at AIN for the rest of her life.

AIN has a strict no kill policy and if an animal cannot be rehomed, it will remain in foster care permanently.

To help AIN’s animals, please donate €2 to AIN’s ‘Help Us To Help Them’ fundraising appeal via your phone by texting the word ‘KITTEN’ to 50300. Every last cent goes directly to the rescued animals for their food, bedding, vet bills, worming treatment and vaccinations.



For further information on adoption, fostering, volunteering etc, please contact the main helpline on 087 1356188. For cat/kitten enquiries please call 087 7644420. Animals In Need Donegal is also on Facebook and has a website at http://www.animalsinneeddonegal.com.