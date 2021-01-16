Weather forecast for Saturday morning - January 16

Contact
Fresh and blustery weather in Donegal today.
Mét Éireann is forecasting it will be fresh and blustery today (January 16) with sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy towards the north coast. Maximum afternoon temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in fresh west to northwest breezes.
There will be scattered showers early tonight will tend to become isolated during the night with long clear spells developing. It'll turn quite cold with frost in sheltered areas as minimum temperatures range 0 to 4 degrees in moderate westerly winds.
Tomorrow (Sunday) any frost will clear quickly on Sunday morning as cloud thickens from the west bringing some scattered outbreaks of rain. Maximum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.
