Deaths in Donegal, Saturday Evening, January 16 , 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Dr Connell Cunningham, Baile Eamonn, Spiddal, Galway / Carrick, Donegal

- Kevin Doherty, formerly Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

- Kathleen McDermott, Fahan

- Patrick Connolly, Dundalk and Carndonagh

- Eugene (Tootsie) Hegarty, Letterkenny

- Brendan Moss, Croydon and formerly of Crossroads, Killygordon

- John Doogan, Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Ballyboe

- Frank McCrory, formerly of Carrickalangan, Cloghan

- George McConnell, Convoy

- Mary Brehony , Tubbercurry, County Sligo and formerly of Laghey, County Donegal)

Dr Connell Cunningham, Baile Eamonn, Spiddal, Galway / Carrick, Donegal

The death has occurred of Dr Connell Cunningham, Baile Eamonn, Spiddal, Galway / Carrick, Donegal



Taréis bháis ag a theach cónaithe tá an Dochtúir Conall Mac Cuinneagáin, as Baile Éamonn, An Spidéal ach as an gCarraig, Co Dhún na nGall ó dhúchas. Maireann a bhean céile Betty, a chlann Francis, Mary, Patrick, Cathy, Connell, Elizabeth agus Joanne, a ghar chlann, a dheirfiúracha Máire, Lucy agus Cáit, a dheartháir Micheál, cliamhaineacha, gaolta agus cáirde.

Beidh Aifreann na Sochraide ag 11 a chlog maidin Dé Luain agus don teaghlach amháin a bheadh an t-Aifreann mar gheall ar na srianta sláinte Covid 19. Cuirfear é i Reilig an Choilligh, ar an Spidéal taréis an t-Aifreann.

Bláthanna ón gclann amháin agus is féidir siúntas a thabhairt do Ospís naGaillimhe.

Is féidir Aifreann Na Sochraide a fheiceáil ar suíomh Idirlín an t-Séipéil,

www.cilleinde.ie

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Dr. Connell Cunningham, Baile Éamonn, Spiddal and formerly of Carrick, Co Donegal, passed away peacefully at home on 16th of January 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Betty, his children Francis, Mary, Patrick, Cathy, Connell, Elizabeth and Joanne, his adoring grandchildren, his sisters Máire, Lucy and Cáit, his brother Micheál, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, his wider family and neighbours and friends

Funeral Mass will take place in Cill Éinne church Spiddal on Monday, 18th January 2021 at 11 am. with burial afterwards to Coilleach cemetery, Spiddal.

Family flowers only, donations to the Galway Hospice

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the church webcam: www.cilleinde.ie

Due to government advice and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

Kevin Doherty, Formerly Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Kevin Doherty, formerly Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

His remains will repose at his brothers Noel Doherty’s residence, No. 6, Páirc Na Coille.

Funeral from there on Monday morning going to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan, for 11 O’Clock requiem mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o Dunleavy Funeral Directors or any family member.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Kathleen McDermott, Fahan

The death has taken place of Kathleen McDermott on January 15, 2021, beloved of the late Michael, 5 The Cottages, Church Brae, Fahan, loving mother of Marian, Lawrence, Bernie, Anne Marie and Jacqueline, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister Annie and the late Phyllis.

Funeral from her home on Monday to St Aengus’ Church, Burt, Co Donegal for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam.

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

Patrick Connolly, Dundalk and Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Patrick Connolly, Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth and Carndonagh.



Peacefully, surrounded by his heartbroken son Leo, son-in-law Paddy and grandchildren Dearbhla, Conor and Niamh. Predeceased by his wife Mary and daughter Monica.

Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken son, grandchildren, son-in-law, brothers and entire family circle.

Funeral Service and burial are strictly private due to current Covid restrictions. Family flowers only, please.

Eugene Hegarty, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Eugene (Tootsie) Hegarty. Calhame, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, January 14th 2021, suddenly. Deeply regretted by his brothers Sean, Michael, Pat, Des, Joe and Gerard, sisters Frances, Philomena and Pauline, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial strictly private to family with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Remains will repose at his home. Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 16th, at 11 am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Brendan Moss, Croydon and formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death occurred on Monday, January 11 in Croydon, England of Brendan Moss, late of Woodside Green, Croydon and formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Son of the late Paddy and Lizzy Moss.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

John Doogan, Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Letterkenny

The death has taken place in his 94th year of John Doogan, Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Ballyboe, Letterkenny.

Funeral and interment will take place in Melbourne.

Frank McCrory, formerly of Carrickalangan, Cloghan

The peaceful death has taken place in Stevenage, England of Frank McCrory, formerly of Carrickalangan, Cloghan. Brother of Peggy Peoples, Drumkeen.

Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

George McConnell, Convoy

The death has taken place in Vancouver, Canada of George McConnell, formerly of Smiley’s Brae, Convoy.

Cremation to take place in Vancouver. Ashes to be interred in the family plot in Convoy Presbyterian Church Graveyard at a date to be confirmed later.

Mary Brehony, Mountain View Tubbercurry, County Sligo and formerly of Laghey, County Donegal

Mary Brehony, Mountain View Tubbercurry, County Sligo and formerly of Laghey, County Donegal on January 15, 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Edward. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons Declan and Edward, sister Betty (London), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

In accordance with Government and HSE directives relating to public gatherings, a private Mass of the Resurrection will take place on Sunday, 17th January, at 1pm in the Church of St. John Evangelist, Tubbercurry, with the funeral proceeding to Carracastle Cemetery for private interment.

House strictly private please.

Mary's Requiem Mass on Sunday may be viewed on Facebook pages: Tubbercurry Parish Church and Coen's Funeral Directors.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh siad

