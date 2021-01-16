Contact
Over 70s can renew Driving Licences by post
All drivers over the age of 70 years will be contacted directly with an application pack, which will allow them to apply for a new driving licence by post.
Cllr Rena Donaghey, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County council said: "The National Driver Licence Service (NDLS), which is managed by the Road Safety Authority (RSA), will be sending out application packs to those eligible to apply by post in the coming weeks.
"The pack will include a partially completed application form that the customer must complete. Those drivers who have the option to apply online can do so at any time at: HERE.
